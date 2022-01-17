x
Motorcyclist dies in crash with roadside assistance vehicle on Loop 410

The crash happened on southwest Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road, authorities said. Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the man's death.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist died early Monday morning after crashing along Loop 410. Investigators said he slammed into the back of a roadside assistance truck. The crash happened on the city's southwest side.

That truck had been blocking traffic because of a previous traffic accident at southwest Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road, authorities said. The deadly crash happened around 2:30 a.m. and both the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded.

The 59-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. Police believe alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

The roadside assistance operator was not injured during the crash.

