SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after crashing into a tree on the west side Wednesday morning, officials said.

Just before 12:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a rollover crash at the 3500 block of Wiseman Boulevard.

The driver was driving down the street too fast when he lost control resulting in him crashing into a tree and pole.