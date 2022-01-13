Woman killed in hit-and-run in October; police still search for suspect

Police said the victim, Dolly Michelle Hogan, was seen walking north in the southbound lanes of I-10 near the Huebner Road exit.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is still searching for a hit-and-run suspect.

The incident happened early morning on Monday, Oct. 25, on 11800 IH-10 West.

Police said the victim, Dolly Michelle Hogan, was seen walking north in the southbound lanes of I-10 near the Huebner Road exit.

A driver crashed into Hogan and took off. Hogan then passed away.

Police said no witnesses were found and authorities have no leads on a suspect. If you have any information about this event, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.