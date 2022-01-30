Three injured, driver facing charges after crashing into concrete barrier north of downtown

Police say intoxication was a factor, and the driver will be facing charges.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were injured after a driver accused of driving intoxicated hit a concrete barrier on the x side Sunday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to I-10 and Fresno for a crash.

Police said a vehicle was heading southbound on I-10 when they driver lost control and hit a concrete barrier. The driver of the vehicle was trapped inside until firefighters arrived.

The driver and two passengers were taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Police are looking into what caused the crash. They say intoxication was a factor, and the driver will be facing charges.