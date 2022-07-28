Family of April Longoria demand answers after police found her fatally shot in Terrell Hills apartment

Multiple people were inside the apartment during the shooting, according to law enforcement officials. Police are currently looking for two persons of interest.

SAN ANTONIO — A mother and daughter sat just outside the barrier of yellow police tape as Terrell Hills police combed the scene where their loved one was found shot to death.

“We want justice. We want to know what happened,” said Irene Longoria, mother of the fatal shooting victim, 33-year-old April Longoria.

San Antonio police officers first arrived at the apartment complex at 2005 Harry Wurzbach early Thursday morning where they discovered April’s body inside the residence.

Multiple people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

“The two witnesses that we are talking to right now were inside the apartment, and the two persons of interest were in the apartment we understand, but left, so obviously we’d like to talk to them to figure out what they know,” said Terrell Hills Police Chief Roger Mangum.

Mangum stressed there’s no active threat to the general public as Terrell Hills police work alongside the Texas Rangers on investigating the homicide.

April’s sister Toni Abrams believes one of the witnesses being interviewed by police has key knowledge that could lead to finding out answers. This individual is someone Abrams said April grew to know while working at Little Caesar’s.

“He was falling on hard times and she moved him into the house with her into the apartment to help him out,” Abrams said. “I just want him to speak up, do her a favor and bring it to justice.”



April is being remembered as a bright light who trusted everybody and aspired to become a DJ.

While law enforcement continues their investigation, a mother and daughter are still coming to the realization that April Longoria is never coming home.

“I’m not going to be able to hold her, kiss her, talk to her,” Irene Longoria said.