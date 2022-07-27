Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying man who stole from work truck

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a suspect who robbed a work truck, stealing several items at gunpoint.

It happened on July 22 around 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Palo Alto Rd. near Palo Alto Park.

The suspects entered a work truck containing merchandise and stole several items from the vehicle, according to police. The suspects reportedly pointed a firearm at the victims, then chased them and subsequently drove off in an unknown vehicle.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

