Three arrested in connection with brutal murder at hookah lounge

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly two months after a vicious murder on San Antonio's northeast side, three men have been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Joseph Ortiz, 19, is one of the men arrested and he faces aggravated robbery and capital murder charges. Nathan Sanchez, 22, and Aaron Trevino, 20, also were arrested and face capital murder charges.

They're accused of shooting and killing Takhai Michael, 20, on May 29 in the parking lot of Blow Hookah Lounge off Eisenhaur Road.

An arrest affidavit describes it as a brutal attack. The document says Michael and his girlfriend were beaten up and robbed by at least six people. When Michael fought back, he was shot multiple times in front of his girlfriend.

Police say one of the suspects shot Michael with an AR-15 rifle as he was laying on the ground and after he had already been shot several times.

A witness reportedly took video of the entire attack on a cell phone. That video, along with surveillance video, helped police track down the accused killers.

All six of the suspects got away at the time of the murder, but in the weeks that followed, police were able to track down some of them who identified Sanchez and Trevino as the shooters.

Police later learned that the pair, who have been friends since middle school, tried to flee to Kansas where Sanchez's mother lived.

After being on the run for two months, Sanchez was arrested here in San Antonio and Trevino was arrested in Kansas. They are pictured below.

An arrest affidavit says Joseph Ortiz also stole some items from Michael's body after he'd been shot, and he faces an additional charge of aggravated robbery. The document also said he bragged about the murder on Instagram an hour after it happened.