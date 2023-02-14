Family dog dead after fire rips through northwest-side home

Three people made it out safely, as well as two cats and a turtle.

SAN ANTONIO — A family's dog is dead after a fire ripped through their northwest-side home early Tuesday.

Firefighters were called out to the 7100 block of Valewood View Drive near Bandera around 3:45 a.m. for reports of a house fire.

The fire started in the back of the home, then made it's way inside, according to firefighters, who believe an outside heater may be to blame.

Three people that were inside the home made it out safely. Two cats and a pet turtle were all rescued from the home.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire in about twenty minutes.

The home is a total loss, but no information was given as to the estimated amount of damages.

This is a developing story.

