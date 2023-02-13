Non-profit says thief walked out of San Antonio hotel with thousands worth of equipment

Technology in Music Education, or TI:ME was in the city for a convention. The non-profit helps tens of thousands of music educators to modernize how they teach.

SAN ANTONIO — A non-profit said a thief walked into a downtown San Antonio hotel and made off with thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

'Technology in Music Education, or TI:ME was in the city for a convention. The non-profit helps tens of thousands of music educators to modernize how they teach. Executive Director Mike Lawson said the thief wheeled off with all the goods packed in a purple suitcase.

"You don't look conspicuous rolling a suitcase out of a hotel in the middle of a convention do you," he said. "This is the first time. It was shocking. Because, we always feel so safe and welcomed."

Last Thursday, Lawson said a man walked into a conference room at the downtown Grand Hyatt and walked out with his suitcase. He said inside was nearly $4,000 worth of equipment they travel with to use.

"Sound equipment, speakers, expensive projectors, cables," he said. "Everything that we needed to produce the training for college students in the leadership academy."

Lawson said the thief was in and out and really tried to blend in, and he even walked out with a glass of water.

"They are stealing from the only organization that is working diligently to help modernize how music is taught in the classroom at this level," he said.