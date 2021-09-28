'The Chanel of paleterias': Snack shop offers Oreo shakes, mangonadas, elote | Everything 210

"We wanted to bring a little bit of Mexico home and to south Texas. And that's exactly what we're doing."

SAN ANTONIO — Aguas frescas, unique paletas made in house and elote with your pick of white or yellow corn. They’re a few things you’ll find at one new San Antonio business that opened its doors on 8518 Culebra Road.

"Our snack shop, our paleteria, is the Chanel of paleterias. I mean this because we have over 40 different flavors of ice cream. Our paletas are all 100% natural. We use natural fruits. It's not something you can go anywhere else and find It's really, really good," said business manager Victoria Castellanos.

It’s a business that was supposed to open in 2019, but due to the pandemic, those plans were put on hold.

"It was tough, but we we did it. And I think it was just how long it took that just makes it even more special to us. And we love this place. This is our baby," said Castellanos.

And now, it’s a business that is getting a ton of buzz in the Alamo City.

"A place like this is something that San Antonio definitely needed. We love our community and how we can bring everybody here," said Castellanos.

So, what is the 210 ordering when they come in? Well, we got to see their top sellers.

Mangonada

"In that goes our fresh mango blend and we add we rim it with chamoy, Tajin, and we add our chaca-chaca. Then we put a candy stick and fresh mangos on top with a sprinkle of Tajin," said Castellanos.

Fresas con Crema

"It's our strawberries with whipped cream and our house crema that we use. We layer that and then add a big, big, big whip of whipped cream with strawberries on top," said Castellanos.

Tostilocos

"We add cheese, corn, mayo, sour cream and a little bit of butter and our Mexican cheese on top. That's a customer favorite here," said Castellanos.

One customer in particular comes every single day to get his snacks. And he likes the fact that they cater to everyone’s liking.

"I like that it's white corn because in Mexico, it's all white corn. And I really appreciate that because it's really hard to find here in San Antonio," said Carlos Montanez.

He told us he’s tried almost every item on the menu because he wants to support a local business.

"It's the way they bring the real Mexican culture here. I like that they talk in Spanish too if you speak Spanish. The Mexican music's playing all around you, just enjoying it," said Montanez.

"We wanted to bring a little bit of Mexico home and to south Texas. And that's exactly what we're doing. I think a lot of people would appreciate that, said Castellanos.

So, if you’re looking to support a local business that’s all about unique treats with its cultural twists, click here to visit their social media page.

"It's a family friendly environment and I think a lot of people in San Antonio are really, really loving that now," said Castellanos.

