Honey butter filled beignets?! How one San Antonio business takes their treats to another level | Everything 210

A husband and wife owned business serves up sweet treats at the Pearl on weekends.

SAN ANTONIO — Where has this beignet all our lives?

A husband and wife owned business serves up sweet treats at the Pearl on weekends.

"The concept was born here. We based it around San Antonio values. We've always viewed this as a very family-friendly city. Everything that we aim is to make sure that our products are priced so families can come out and enjoy it," said co-owner Michael Grimes.

When you think of beignets, you probably think a sweet treat loaded with powdered sugar, right? Well, at The Beignet Stand, they take it to another level.

"It is heavy yeast driven. They love it. It's something unique. We have a different flavor that catches everyone's eye," said Grimes.

The first beignet KENS 5 captured involves a topping from another local business.

Churro honey butter

"That one is super popular on its own. That's the cinnamon, sugar and cardamom. We wanted to utilize one of the other vendors' products. And so we went and talked to Holdman Honey and drizzle honey as a glaze on top of the churro. We filled it with a honey butter and then we did it with a pecan crumble that's also glazed in honey on top," said Grimes.

Turmeric root and pineapple with toasted coconut

"That's a play on our pina colada," said Grimes.

Nutella-filled

"A fan favorite for children -- Nutella beignet is just like a hazelnut spread with chocolate notes. And so we wanted to put that inside the beignet to have that warm, gooey feeling when you eat it," said Grimes.

Aside from the tastiness, the business started small and has grown significantly in the past five years, thanks to the support of the 210.

"When we first started off, we were still purchasing ingredients from the grocery store, and now, we are going to restaurant depot and buying bulk products of everything," said Grimes.

It’s something he is excited to see grow in the Alamo City.

"San Antonio is diversifying at a rapid rate, which is nice because we utilize flavor profiles from the Midwest, from the east coast, from the west coast and of course, southwest regional flavors. So, everything that we bring gets a different attention from an audience, especially being at the Pearl where there's a lot of tourists," said Grimes.

As for advice that he is giving to young entrepreneurs, "The day ends and begins with work. You've got to suit up and show up every single day, give it your best. You have to be the hardest working person in your business in order to survive."

For more info on The Beignet Stand, click here.