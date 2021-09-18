BBQ parfait loaded with mac, beans, pulled pork and potato salad | Texas food truck getting a lot of buzz

The bright purple food truck is Veteran-owned near Randolph Air Force Base.

SCHERTZ, Texas — Midwestern-style barbecue that's been smoked with love -- it's something you'll find at The Purple Pig BBQ.

"We're not traditional Texas barbecue. Both me and my wife are from the Midwest. It's basically a different style," said Co-owner Demetric Herron. "We use pecan wood versus traditional oak or mesquite here in Texas. Our barbecue sauce is different. We have a little vinegar in there, a little different taste to it."

Herron served in the Army, and his wife, co-owner Cherise, served in the Air Force. So, opening the truck on 537 Main Street near Randolph Air Force Base meant they could serve the community and cater to those who wear the uniform.

"It's kind of cool to give back to them as well. We want to make sure our food is perfect, A-1, when we're serving our guys," said Herron.

The food truck has grown so much, they’re opening their first brick and mortar location.

"We took a leap of faith and we started doing small events and things like that. Then it just kind of just grew, really," said Herron.

Their success lies behind their hospitality, and of course, the food.

BBQ parfait

"Basically, this is barbecue in a cup. You walk around with it. From the bottom to the top is baked beans, baked macaroni and cheese, pulled pork, barbecue sauce, topped with potato salad," said Herron. "We scoop it on just like a sundae."

Brisket nachos

"Our famous brisket nachos -- it's nacho chips, nacho cheese with our smoked brisket topped with jalapenos in our house barbecue sauce as well," said Herron.

BBQ rib tips

"What we're known for in the Midwest -- our rib tips. The tip of the rim -- we use and we cut into small bite chunks and smother it in barbecue sauce," said Herron.

We got to try it, and they’re hoping the community does too.

"Probably one of the biggest joys we get is watching people, you know, enjoy our food," said Herron.

So, if you’re looking to try their Midwestern BBQ here in the Lone Star State, click here for their website.

"Every day is a good day for barbecue," said Herron.

