Elderly woman hit, killed by vehicle on northeast side of town

Police do not have a description of the vehicle that hit her.

SAN ANTONIO — An elderly woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle on the northeast side of town Saturday night.

It happened just after 9:30p.m. at the corner of Randolph Blvd and Sherri Ann Road near Overlook Road.

The sergeant on scene says when they arrived they found an elderly woman lying on Randolph Blvd.

Police and EMS arrived and attempted life saving measures, but nfortunately the woman was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No description of the vehicle who may have hit her.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

