Body found in east Bexar County, BCSO investigating

Sheriff Javier Salazar said that first responders believe the victim was a homeless man, and at this time he doesn't believe that there was foul play.

ST HEDWIG, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found on a property in the eastern part of the county.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said on Saturday that the landowner was checking on his property on East Farm to Market Road 1518 South in Saint Hedwig when he saw what he thought was a pile of trash. He realized it was a decomposing body, and called authorities.

Salazar that first responders believe the victim was a homeless man who frequented the area, and at this time he doesn't believe that there was foul play. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, but Salazar said it appeared to be a heat-related death or a medical episode. The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story.

