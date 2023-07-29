Two found dead in Bandera home, man inside charged with murder

According to the Bandera Bulletin, deputies smelled decomposition and found the victims with severe trauma.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANDERA, Texas — Two people were reportedly found dead inside a home in Bandera, and a man who was in the home with the decomposing bodies faces murder charges.

According to the Bandera Bulletin, deputies arrived at the home on Whartons Dock Road at about 6:30 Friday night after someone reported a smell coming from the home. According to the paper, when deputies arrived, they found two people in bed with what one official called "severe trauma" to their heads.

28-year-old Michael Andrew Kovak was reportedly found in the home and booked into the Bandera County jail early Saturday morning.

Officials told the Bandera Bulletin that the victims were both in bed and have not been identified yet due to decomposition, though they believe they are the residents of the home.

This is a developing story.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.