Drive-by shooting sends one person to hospital

Police say they aren't sure why the shooting took place, but they are talking to the victim and his family to piece together information and identify the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was sent to the hospital after being shot on his porch in a suspected drive-by shooting Tuesday morning, officials say.

Just after 12:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 8800 block of Five Palms for a reported shooting.

When officials arrived on scene, they found a young man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim said he was hanging out on his porch when someone drove by and started shooting at the house.

Police say they aren't sure why the shooting took place, but they are talking to the victim and his family to piece together information and identify the shooting.