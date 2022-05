The victim told deputies that two men kicked his door down and shot him.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering after being shot during a home invasion on the far west side Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Exeter Place Drive for a home invasion.

The victim said two men kicked his door in and shot him in the torso. The man was taken to University Hospital in an unknown condition.