SAPD identify officer who shot, killed a woman on east side

San Antonio police say 3-year veteran Corey Russell shot the woman after she failed to comply and his taser was ineffective.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are naming the officer who shot and killed a 51-year-old woman on the city's east side over the weekend.

In an email, the department identified him as 3-year veteran Cory Russell. Police also revealed the name of the woman shot as Janet Silva.

SAPD said its Shooting Team and Internal Affairs Unit will conduct separate but concurrent investigations. Their findings will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office for an independent review.

Police were initially dispatched to the 400 block of Delmar for a cutting around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. Police said it all started when Silva went to her on and off again boyfriend's house and assaulted him before grabbing his rifle.

Police said the he and his roommate disarmed her and forced her out the back door.

On arrival, police found her in the backyard with a knife. Police said three officers commanded Silva drop the weapon. Russell used a taser but when it didn't work police said he fired multiple rounds. Eyewitnesses also reported hearing the taser and shots.

Silva died on scene.

KENS 5 attempted to visit with the ex-boyfriend but he didn't want to speak to our crew. However, his next door neighbor said she heard gun shots that night.

"You could hear two to three gun shots while I was making a meal," said Perfecta Sanchez.

Sanchez said she peeked outside her window but closed her blinds shortly after. A few doors down, Micaela Garcia heard nothing on the shooting until we spoke with her.

"Poor lady. Why did they do that to her?" said Garcia.

Both women said the neighborhood is usually peaceful and quiet. Sanchez said she knows the man involved and described him as respectful.

"I'm a bit concerned [about what happened] but otherwise it's peaceful. God will take care of us," Sanchez said.

On Saturday, police said the officers involved had body cameras on at the time of the shooting. Per department policy, SAPD has up to 60 days to release portions of video or audio with police chief approval.

KENS 5 also asked if there was a mental health response from their new pilot program called SA Core. SAPD said the team was not called to assist.