SAFD said they found flaming upholstery on a table. While there is very little fire damage, there is significant smoke damage.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at an upholstery business on the north side early Tuesday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to 5000 Blanco Road around 4 a.m. for the fire. SAFD said when they arrived on scene, they found a piece of upholstery on fire on a table.

They put the fire out, but the inside of the building suffered from smoke damage although there wasn't much fire damage, officials said.