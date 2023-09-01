Dinosaur-themed corny maze to open at Traders Village

It will be open every weekend in October and November from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Spooky season is almost here and Traders Village is going all out on this year's Corny Maze by making it a dinosaur-themed one.

The annual Corny Maze is a terrific place to bring your family for some outdoor fun.

In an announcement on Facebook they said, "We are celebrating Dinosaurs because we are VERY proud to have The Dinosaur George Museum at Traders Village. "

The museum, located inside Traders Village in between 11th & 12th Street at Avenue D behind the blue pavilion, has the largest variety of Predator Dinosaurs in one museum. They have the world's only teenage T-Rex named Tinker. Tinker is identified as “one of the most scientifically significant and most exciting T-Rex skeletons ever found” by paleontologist Bob Bakker.

The museum also has tusks from a Wooly Mammoth, jaws from the Mighty Megalodon and more.

The Corny Maze will be open every weekend in October and November from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This maze features three different paths:

Path for small kids to easily navigate

Medium skilled maze (find 6 checkpoints)

VERY HARD skilled maze (find 6 checkpoints)

In addition to the maze, they will have a huge pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, an inflatable slide, calf roping, duck races, axe throwing and more.

Admission is $11.99 per person, and kids two and under get in free! You can also buy a combination pass for the Corny Maze and all of the rides for $17.99.

