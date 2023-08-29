WWE icon John Cena returning to San Antonio in October

Cena will be at AT&T Center for a taping of Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, October 20.

SAN ANTONIO — John Cena, widely regarded as the greatest wrestler of all time, is coming back to the Alamo City in October for WWE's global Smackdown tour.

Cena is a record 13-time WWE Champion and three-time World Heavyweight Champion. He holds numerous other titles as well.

Cena made the announcement on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in 🇮🇳!

The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!! @WWE @WWEIndia https://t.co/ZtvpIBlgAm — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 21, 2023

Cena returns to Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, September 1 at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pa., and will also appear on Friday Night SmackDown for seven consecutive weeks beginning Friday, September 15 at Ball Arena in Denver through the end of October.

The 16-time World Champion will appear on following dates:

Friday, September 1 – Hershey, Pa. – The Giant Center

Friday, September 15 – Denver – Ball Arena

Friday, September 22 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena

Friday, September 29 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

Friday, October 6 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center

Friday, October 13 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center

Friday, October 20 – San Antonio – AT&T Center

Friday, October 27 – Milwaukee – Fiserv Forum

Tickets are available for purchase via https://www.ticketmaster.com/.

For more information on upcoming WWE live events, visit wwe.com/events.

