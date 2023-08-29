WWE icon John Cena returning to San Antonio in October

SAN ANTONIO — John Cena, widely regarded as the greatest wrestler of all time, is coming back to the Alamo City in October for WWE's global Smackdown tour.
Cena is a record 13-time WWE Champion and three-time World Heavyweight Champion. He holds numerous other titles as well.
Cena made the announcement on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.
Cena returns to Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, September 1 at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pa., and will also appear on Friday Night SmackDown for seven consecutive weeks beginning Friday, September 15 at Ball Arena in Denver through the end of October.
The 16-time World Champion will appear on following dates:
- Friday, September 1 – Hershey, Pa. – The Giant Center
- Friday, September 15 – Denver – Ball Arena
- Friday, September 22 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena
- Friday, September 29 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center
- Friday, October 6 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center
- Friday, October 13 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center
- Friday, October 20 – San Antonio – AT&T Center
- Friday, October 27 – Milwaukee – Fiserv Forum
Tickets are available for purchase via https://www.ticketmaster.com/.
For more information on upcoming WWE live events, visit wwe.com/events.
