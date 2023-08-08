Day of the Dead River Parade returns in 2023

Day of the Dead River Parade tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 8.

SAN ANTONIO — The annual Dia De Los Muertos events will return this year with a river parade once again.

The Day of the Dead River Parade will take place on Friday, October 27, and will include 25 beautifully-decorated barges cruising along the river.

City leaders and event organizers spoke at an announcement event Tuesday at La Villita. The river parade is paired with the annual Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival that will be October 26-29, 2023,. That event is a partnership between Culinaria and Visit San Antonio.

Chef Johnny Hernandez spoke at an announcement event and said the two celebrations are a reflection of San Antonio itself.

“We saw this opportunity to share Day of the Dead, not only because it one of our local traditions, but because it is a UNESCO celebration of humanity,” Hernandez said. “We have a World Heritage office that works with the preservation and promotion of our missions, we are a UNESCO city of gastronomy. That is unique and we love to celebrate unique things.”

He also spoke about La Villita’s role in a key San Antonio event.

“La Villita is such a special place for our city. It represents the center of our city where we were birthed. And this celebration belongs here and it is so exciting to see you all here after so many years of construction,” Hernandez said.

This is the second year of the parade after last year's inaugural parade was plagued by complaints about delays due weather.

