Woman hospitalized after being hit by car while riding electric scooter

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to a hospital after she was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter downtown.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday on East Commerce and Navarro Street.

The San Antonio Police Department said the driver won’t be facing any charges.

Witnesses told police they saw the woman on the scooter speeding through an intersection, not yielding to traffic or traffic lights. She was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.

Traffic was stopped for about 35 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.

A report from The Consumer Product Safety Commission found injuries on e-scooters, e-bikes and hover boards jumped 70% between 2017 and 2020. A study from The National Library of Medicine shows most scooter riders who end up in the emergency room suffer orthopedic injuries. The most common reason is a fall, with the second reason being a crash.

And the most common age group for scooter injuries is between the ages of 25 and 40.

