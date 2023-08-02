San Antonio Zoo increasing security after rise in crimes at zoos in Texas

The CEO of the San Antonio Zoo isn't taking any chances when it comes to the safety of animals, staff and guests.

SAN ANTONIO — Another strange incident at a Texas Zoo leads to an investigation after someone cut a fence to the brown pelican habitat.

The Houston Zoo said no animals were hurt but a four inch gash left behind looked reportedly deliberate. Police have not disclosed if they are searching for any suspects.

This comes after a series of crimes at the Dallas Zoo. Police said 24-year-old Davio Irvin took two monkeys from their enclosure last month. The animals were later found safe, and Irvin was taken into custody. He also attempted to take a clouded snow leopard.

According to an affidavit obtained by CNN, Irvin also told police that he wants to return to the zoo and take more animals if he gets out of jail.

He faces six counts of animal cruelty.

With the recent rise in crimes at zoos in Texas and other parts of the country, The San Antonio Zoo is increasing security to protect their animals. Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said they are working closely with San Antonio Park Police, San Antonio police and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

They've also increased security internally.

"We've added security officers during hours and after hours. We're adding cameras like you see in the Dallas Zoo and really internally looking at where our weak spots would be if someone wanted to something," said Morrow.

Security and zookeepers do frequent checks of the habitats, looking for integrity issues and surveying animal welfare.

"It's something that we have already been doing, and now we are beefing it up and doing it a bit more strategically," he said.

Morrow doesn't want copy cats to get ideas, and try something that could potentially hurt the animals.

"A lot of the species we care for are endangered or even extinct in the wild, which is why the zoo takes security so seriously," said Morrow.