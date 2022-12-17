Building goes up in flames; strong winds make it difficult to contain

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A commercial building went up in flames in Converse, and the San Antonio Fire Department said it's completely destroyed.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 8700 block of I-10 East and FM 1516.

When crews arrived, they found the building was fully engulfed in flames. The wind was strong, so firefighters had to set up aerial operations to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.