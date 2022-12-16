SAPD: Stolen RV recovered at blast site where four died

A local family is still reeling from the discovery, and the ripple effects of a news-making event.

SAN ANTONIO — While arson investigators are waiting on lab results, looking for the cause of the explosion that killed four people last week, one local family is still recovering from the discovery that they have a very personal connection to the blast.

A San Antonio man, who didn't want to be identified because of the circumstances, said that four days after the big explosion along South Presa at the K-Bar Services compound, he received a call from police saying investigators had recovered his stolen property at the scene.

Police have confirmed that an RV belonging to the man was found at the site and towed to their impound lot.

The victim said his RV, which was well-secured at a northwest side storage facility, disappeared from the locked lot more than one month ago.

The rig, which he said was just a few weeks out from an $8,000 upgrade, was the heart of the family's recreational life. The man added the family was just a few thousand dollars away from having it paid off.

The victim said after he got the news from police, he started watching news reports and saw his RV in aerial footage from the site. His treasured vehicle appeared to be less than 100 feet from the source of the blast, near the underground home that blew up last Friday night around 11 p.m.

The force of the blast was so intense that people seven to 10 miles away called 911 to report the unsettling shake.

Fire investigators ruled out a drug lab or explosives as a cause of the blast, saying they believe a leak from a propane storage tank near the home may be to blame.

In a phone conversation, the victim said that after discussing the matter with family, they decided not to reclaim the vehicle because there are too many unknowns. He said they don't know who was in the RV or what kind of hidden hazards they may have left behind.

The owner said after seeing video of his RV, he started wondering if there might be more stolen property on the 75-acre site littered with all kinds of vehicles.

Property records list two owners for the parcel, including James Kalisek. County officials confirmed he died in the blast.

Investigators have not said if anyone will be charged in connection with anything related to the incident.

"We found about 100 vehicles: construction vehicles, tank trucks, road graders, you name it," San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said at Tuesday's briefing. "RVs, cars."

San Antonio police aren't saying if any other stolen vehicles have been recovered at the site, and they have no way of knowing who brought all the vehicles to the compound, but they added no arrests have been made.

The man who lost so many memories said he wants to know if anyone will be held responsible for his heartache.

Meanwhile, arson investigators said they returned control of the site back to the property owners Tuesday night.