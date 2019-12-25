CONVERSE, Texas — Converse police officers are not only pulling over naughty drivers; nice drivers are also getting stopped this holiday season. The good drivers are getting free H-E-B gift cards.

Converse police are making surprise stops during the month of December to continue a Christmas tradition that’s been going on for nearly a decade. They are keeping their eyes out on the roads for drivers who are following the law and surprising them with $25 H-E-B gift cards.

“$500 in total of gift cards that we have. We have a couple of days' worth, so we hope people in Converse continue to drive safely,” said Converse Police Chief Fidel Villegas.

KENS 5 rode along with officer Johnathan Korczynski, who pulled over law-abiding drivers to surprise them. Drivers were relieved and thankful to receive the cards.

“It’s always nice to get something like this, especially from the police. You are always shocked when you get pulled over because you think you did something wrong,” one driver said with laughter.

“We don’t want people to afraid of us. We are people, just like anybody else,” Korczynski said. “So to have that relationship with somebody in the public other than a negative reaction, it is a breath of fresh air for sure.”

Korczynski shared how one year, he gave gift cards to a family whose water line was broken at home. They were able to purchase clean water to cook their Christmas dinner. As a thank you, they brought a home-cooked meal to the police station for him.

