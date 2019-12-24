SAN ANTONIO — For more than a dozen years, Incredible Pizza Company has been a popular and central spot for kids' birthday parties in Bexar County.

The restaurant and entertainment business - known for its huge pizza buffet, arcade games and carnival-style games and rides in a 50's themed decor - is relocating on the city's west side next to Harmony School of Excellence.

Incredible Pizza Company will reopen its doors at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 2015 Southwest Loop 410.

The owners announced in May they would move from their original location at Blanco Road and West Avenue.

The new location, at Marbach and 410, is larger by about 15,000 square feet. It's the spot where a Kmart had been located with 73,000 square feet.

There are several promotions you can check out on Incredible Pizza Company's website. If you sign up for their emails, you'll get a coupon for a free attraction and you can also enter a contest to win free pizza for a year.