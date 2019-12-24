SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews saved Christmas for a family on the city's southwest side after their shed caught on fire.

The fire took place around 9:45 p.m. Monday at the home off 1604 and Quintana Road.

Crews with Lytle Volunteer Fire Department and Bexar County ESD 2 arrived to the home and made sure everyone got out safe.

ESD 5 said they were able to stop the fire at the shed and save the home. They were also able to save the family's pets and their Christmas presents.

The cause of the fire was not reported.

RELATED: BCSO looking for suspects who stole vehicle, led deputies on chase

RELATED: Man shot in neck after 'drug deal gone bad,' police say