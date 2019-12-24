SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Deputies are on the lookout for suspects who they say led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

The incident took place around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on the city's far northwest side.

The chase ended when suspects crashed into bushes on Culebra near Grissom Road.

Authorities said five suspects fled on foot and a rifle was found in the stolen vehicle.

RELATED: SAPD: Officers shoot and kill armed suspect who stole car, led police on chase

RELATED: San Antonio man arrested in connection with Austin bank robbery

RELATED: Woman arrested, accused of lying about miscarriage