SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an altercation at a gas station on the northwest side.

According to police, a young man was shot in the neck. Police called the incident a drug deal that went wrong. It happened at the 7-11 on the corner of Babcock and Spring Time.

There was a gun at the scene and two men were seeing fleeing the scene in a dark colored SUV. No description of the suspects was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for more information.

