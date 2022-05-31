x
One person detained after bullets fly through home while family is sleeping

SAN ANTONIO — Bullets flied through a west-side home while a family, including a child, were asleep inside.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the home on Waverly Avenue.

The San Antonio Police Department said someone walked up to the house and opened fire. One woman was sleeping on the couch and grazed by a bullet.

Authorities said no one else was hurt. One person was detained for questioning. Police believe the shooting may have been retaliation for a deadly stabbing. Details are limited on that incident.

