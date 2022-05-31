Man rushed to hospital after he was found shot in his front yard; police search for suspect

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating who shot a man in his front yard northwest of downtown.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in front of the home on Cincinnati Avenue.
Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Authorities said the shooter drove off, but they didn't provide a description of the car. The victim's home and vehicle also had damage from the gunfire.
Police believe the man and the shooter knew each other. Officers began pulling video from home security cameras to figure out exactly what happened.