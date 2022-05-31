Man rushed to hospital after he was found shot in his front yard; police search for suspect

The victim, who is in his 40s, was found in front of his home with a gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating who shot a man in his front yard northwest of downtown.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in front of the home on Cincinnati Avenue.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the shooter drove off, but they didn't provide a description of the car. The victim's home and vehicle also had damage from the gunfire.