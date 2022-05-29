Shooting in hookah bar parking lot leaves one man dead; police search for suspects

Officers found several different shell casings at the scene. A man in his 20s or 30s was killed, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after an altercation outside of a hookah bar, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened Sunday morning in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer Road on the city's northeast side.

Police said a group was in the parking lot when the altercation began. At some point, multiple people pulled out guns and started firing.

Authorities said details remain limited as the investigation continues. It's unclear if the man killed was involved in the altercation, or if he was an innocent bystander.