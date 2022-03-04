x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Building over 70 years old destroyed by fast moving fire

Neighbors say the building was the first successful African American club in the city.

SAN ANTONIO — A building that's more than 70 years old was gutted by a fast-moving fire just before midnight, officials say.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to South Pine Street and Indiana just before 11:30 p.m.

The incident commander says when fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames pouring from the building. In order to keep firefighters safe, they fought the fire from outside the building until they knocked it down a bit.

One neighbor says family members own the home and a building next door and claims it was the first successful African American club in the city.

Related Articles

In Other News

Spreading fire damages buildings on southside