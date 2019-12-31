SAN ANTONIO — YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach is mourning her infant son, named Crew. The 3-month-old was found unresponsive after a nap on Christmas Day. He was rushed to Methodist Children's Hospital, but he passed away last week.

“Our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today. I rode on the bed with him to the O.R, with Jeff walking beside me as the surgical team pushed us through the halls,” Leach wrote in an Instagram post. “People lined the halls to pay their respects to our little hero and then we said the hardest goodbye of our lives.”

His family decided to donate his organs to potentially save three or four other babies' lives. And Monday, the hospital raised a Donate Fife flag in baby Crew's honor. They paid respect to his life and they also thanked his family for courageously helping other children who are awaiting donations.

You can join the Donate Life Texas registry and give hope to thousands of people who are awaiting transplants. For more information go to donatelifetexas.org.

