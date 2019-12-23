SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say they have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting that sent four people to the hospital Wednesday night.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the shooting happened in a breezeway outside South Park Mall. The four people were together when they were shot. The victims were three males and a woman, ages 17 to 41. It was not clear if they were related.

Police said Thursday the shooting was not random, noting the victims were intended targets of the Wednesday night attack.

Police were looking for two suspects who fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger.

