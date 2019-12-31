SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio faith leaders are reviewing their church security after a deadly church shooting in North Texas on Sunday. Last Chance Ministries Pastor Jimmy Robles led an event to address the fears and uncertainties on Monday.

"What you carry inside the church is you carry your Bible, not a gun," he said. "But, it is sad to say it has come to that point."

But times change. Pastor Robles once believed guns didn't belong inside a house of worship.

"The word of God is the truth," he said. "God will protect us, but at the same time, I believe God gives us those tools and he arms us to protect ourselves as well."

He said he sees things differently especially after the deadly Sunday service at White Settlement Church.

"We have to know there are some mean people out there," he said. "We have to be vigilant out there."

A church security team member shot the gunman Sunday. The man many are calling a hero was trained and prepared. Local Pastor Eddie Cruz said more lives could have been taken. "But, because of this individual and the parishioners, what they did was amazing," he said.

Local church leaders not only discussed security, but prayed for the fellow faithful.

"What does a church in 2020 look like?" Robles asked. "I pray that it doesn't look like sensors or like a courthouse you have to be patted down. It is not what we want."

Pastor Robles has a lot of veterans who go to his church that do legally carry, and are part of his security team. However, he believes there needs to be more training moving forward. In fact, he plans to meet with them soon to discuss not only more training for them, but for other members.

