SAN ANTONIO — A ten-year-old's incredible legacy is living on in a new book.

Rowan Windham died after a long battle with Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome, a rare and incurable disease.

Now, messages from Rowan himself will live on in the pages of a book, titled "Holding on to Hope: Rowan's Story."

The book was published by Rowan's mother, Carrie. She began journaling things Rowan would say as a way to help him cope, but she found the messages helped her deal with grief after his death.

The book documents the last six months of his life, and the miracles and hope Rowan and his family found in such a difficult time.

