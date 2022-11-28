Boerne gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting a child

Michael Spiller, 74, was arrested on Nov. 18. The Kendall County District Attorney's Office believe there are more victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOERNE, Texas — A Boerne gymnastics coach and camp counselor is behind bars, facing charges of indecency with a child.

Michael Spiller, 74, was arrested on Nov. 18.

A victim told police that Spiller sexually abused her and other girls during a summer camp called "Circus Arts for Kids."

Authorities said several females came forward with allegations. The Kendall County District Attorney's office believe there are more victims. "Reports of sexual assault and molestation begin in 2001 with the most recent report being made this year," a press release reads.

If you are a victim or have information about this case, you are asked to call Boerne police at (830) 249-8645.

