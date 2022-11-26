BCSO asking for your help in finding suspect in Thanksgiving shooting

Paris Shaw, 24, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting of a 22-year-old woman on the far west side.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting of a woman on the far west side.

Paris Shaw, 24, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to the shooting that left a 22-year-old female victim in critical condition on Thanksgiving night.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 10600 block of Barbwire Pass near Dueling Oak.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the front door open and could hear someone inside having difficulty breathing.

Deputies went inside and found the 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition,and is currently fighting for her life, according to officials.

Investigators discovered information that connected Paris Shaw as the shooter and filed a warrant for his arrest.

BCSO now needs your help finding Shaw. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you or someone you know has information on the whereabouts of Paris Shaw contact the BCSO at (210) 335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

Additionally, to receive a potential reward of up to $5,000.00 for information that leads to the arrest of Paris Shaw, contact Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP, and you can remain anonymous.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.