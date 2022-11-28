Suspect arrested for aggravated assault following incident during basketball game at gym

Police say the suspect punched the victim after they collided in the air while playing basketball.

SAN ANTONIO — The suspect in an assault at at a Tru Fit gym is out on bond Monday morning.

The original incident happened back in October after a game of basketball, but police spent about a month searching for the suspect.

Court documents show the suspect and victim were playing basketball with a group of people and the defendant was guarding the victim when the victim dunked the ball and collided in the air.

The suspect, 21-year-old Darrell Gray was hit in the face.

Gray left the gym but came back to confront the victim.

According to the arrest affidavit, Gray punched the victim once, knocking the 18-year-old victim unconscious.

Police say Gray continued to punch the victim while he was on the ground before walking out of the gym.

The victim had a laceration over his left eye, and multiple fractures to his jaw that required surgery.

On Novemeber 13, Crime Stoppers sent out a notice asking for help, and requesting information about the suspect.

Gray was arrested more than a week later on November 23.

Gray faces an aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charge.

He was released on bond and under pre-trial supervision as of Sunday.

