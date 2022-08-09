Bill Miller BBQ offering free tea refills every Friday in August

All you have to do is bring your own cup that is no bigger than 32 oz. and you're good for a free refill, the restaurant said.

SAN ANTONIO — Every Friday for the month of August, Bill Miller's BBQ is giving away sweet tea refills if you bring your own Bill Miller's cup, the company said on their Facebook.

Tax free weekend is sweet, but you know what's 𝙨𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙧? FREE TEA REFILL FRIDAYS! 🥤 Posted by Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Friday, August 5, 2022

