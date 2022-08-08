Spurs fans are reacting to Dejounte Murray's war of words with Magic's Banchero

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray may now be playing for Atlanta but that doesn't mean Silver and Black fans are ignoring his recent beef with Orlando rookie and fellow Seattle native, Paolo Banchero.
Over the weekend, both Murray and Banchero suited at a pro-am game when things got heated between the pair.
Murray was captured talking trash to the NBA rookie, dunking on him, and calling him out while Banchero was also doing the same on social media and on the court.
Things elevated when Murray reacted to Banchero's Instagram post blasting the Magic first-year player.
And Spurs fans had some things to say when they saw this Murray-Banchero dust up.
Here's a sample of what Spurs fans thought of Murray's actions:
All this could just be Murray's way of welcoming the rookie to the NBA, trying to motivate the 19-year-old to up his level of play.
It could also be Murray's attempt to create must-see games between the two East teams as the new season inches closer.
Closer to home, Spurs fans are still talking about Murray's opinion on his former team stating San Antonio will need more than a decade to get back to their winning ways.
Needless to say, his comments riled up the fanbase.
Spurs fans definitely have a strong opinion on this but what is yours?
You can let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.