Spurs fans are reacting to Dejounte Murray's war of words with Magic's Banchero

It seems there are plenty of Spurs fans who do not approve of the former Spurs guard's actions.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray may now be playing for Atlanta but that doesn't mean Silver and Black fans are ignoring his recent beef with Orlando rookie and fellow Seattle native, Paolo Banchero.

Over the weekend, both Murray and Banchero suited at a pro-am game when things got heated between the pair.

Murray was captured talking trash to the NBA rookie, dunking on him, and calling him out while Banchero was also doing the same on social media and on the court.

Dejounte Murray crazy self oop at the Zeke End Tournament @DejounteMurray pic.twitter.com/N9bAZ9uw9x — Home Team Hoops (@HomeTeamHoops) August 8, 2022

Paolo Banchero posted this on his IG story in response to Dejounte Murray's play



(via @Pp_doesit) pic.twitter.com/ZdxZg7pIZy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 8, 2022

Things elevated when Murray reacted to Banchero's Instagram post blasting the Magic first-year player.

And Spurs fans had some things to say when they saw this Murray-Banchero dust up.

Here's a sample of what Spurs fans thought of Murray's actions:

DJ proving to be his own worst enemy. Talented for the Spurs but he acts as if he was voted an All Star or is a Super Star. He was touted by the Mayor of SA and others to be All Star. Stay humble would be appropriate especially since he hasn’t earned the honors himself yet. Imo! https://t.co/cRCRii1XV0 — Wesley Perkins (@Wesleyperk) August 8, 2022

Why this fool gatekeeping?! Como quiero I’ve been a fan?! Like he’s Lebron’s age? Isn’t the age gap like 5 or 6 years. Murray needs to get out of his own way — Ralf Valdez 🤘🏽 (@ralfvaldez) August 8, 2022

Idk if you’ve seen his summer basketball videos but DJ has grown into a arrogant bully, or maybe he always has been & he’s just now showing it🤷🏿‍♂️ — therealrayray (@therealreyray23) August 8, 2022

All the people hatin on this would love the same post if he still played for SA.



Players talk trash over pickup, nothing new, shocking, or immature about this at all, it's just part of ball. — Zach (@Zhhicks) August 8, 2022

He should get cheered. The problem is if he keeps tweeting, (which he has the right to especially in today’s society) the fans will turn and twist his words constantly. — SportsOpinion210 (@SportsOpinion22) August 8, 2022

Im liking Evil Dejounte . Hope he does well in Atlanta #FireBrightWright — CoolBeans (@FwhatUsay) August 8, 2022

The move was cool. The mouthing off was lame. — Goon Bag (@goonbag69_69) August 8, 2022

It shows he's still got lots of growing up to do and apparently lots of pent-up energy and resentment. He's being a jerk about it, but...what else can we do? As a Spurs fan, I'd rather focus on who is here now & appreciates being here than on ex-Spurs. — Edmond Ortiz (@satscribe) August 8, 2022

i’m sorry but this just comes across as incredibly insecure on dejounte’s part. tripping another guy just to style on him and for what? paolo’s a 19 year old kid, it’s on dejounte to be the bigger person here. — Diego 🇵🇷 (@diggonotdiego) August 8, 2022

DJ been showing his true colors lately. I enjoy the player but him being in the news for what feels like every day after the trade for negative reasons is sad. — Noah (@npNAP9) August 8, 2022

All this could just be Murray's way of welcoming the rookie to the NBA, trying to motivate the 19-year-old to up his level of play.

It could also be Murray's attempt to create must-see games between the two East teams as the new season inches closer.

Closer to home, Spurs fans are still talking about Murray's opinion on his former team stating San Antonio will need more than a decade to get back to their winning ways.

Needless to say, his comments riled up the fanbase.

Spurs fans definitely have a strong opinion on this but what is yours?