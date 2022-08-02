Aztec Theater burglarized, items taken

An officer noticed several bags of tools and a safe on the cart. One of the suspicious items had the name "Aztec" on it.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s is accused of burglarizing the Aztec Theater early Tuesday morning. A police officer found the suspect pushing a hotel luggage cart and said something felt off so they investigated.

The San Antonio Police Department Park Police officer made the discovery around 4 a.m. while patrolling the downtown streets. The officer noticed a man pushing a hotel luggage cart at North Main Street near East Commerce Street.

When the officer approached the man, the officer noticed several bags of tools and a safe.

One of the suspicious items had the name "Aztec" on it. This prompted the officer to ask another officer to check out the historic Aztec Theatre at 104 North Saint Marys Street.

The investigating officer reported that the Aztec had evidence of a broken rear door. Several items were found scattered from the interior, thrown outside.