Man critically injured in shooting south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO — One man was critically injured after being shot south of downtown early Tuesday morning. Officers found the man on Leopold Street near I-37 around 4 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a witness told officers they saw a black car drive off after hearing the gunshots.

The victim, who is believed to be 62 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still working to get more information on what led up to the shooting.