Child shot in shoulder in stable condition after playing with stashed gun, police say

The update comes a day after police feared the 11-year-old girl to be in grave condition following the incident on Sunday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — An 11-year-old girl is in stable condition after police said she and another child were playing with a gun they found stashed at the Canlen West apartments on Sunday morning.

According to San Antonio police, the girl was shot when the two kids began playing with the weapon. Police said they found the gun in the courtyard near the laundry room, and don't know who it belongs to.

"[The investigation] is gonna be a challenge," said Gilbert De La Portilla.

De La Portilla is a retired SAPD officer, and continues to be involved with law enforcement by teaching at the First Responders Academy on the San Antonio College campus.

"This type of incident you don't hear about much because it's a child finding a weapon outside of the house instead of inside. From what I've gathered so far, is they still have not found who the weapon belongs to, and I'm positive that no one will come forward and claim it because of the possible follow up charges," said De La Portilla.

He said it's likely police have begun running the serial numbers on the gun, if any.

"That would tell them if the gun was stole or if the owner is still available or if they left town."

As the investigation continues, Josh Felker is also reacting to the news.

"In the situation with the two kids yesterday, that's tragic. There's nothing that a reasonable adult would've thought that was a good idea," said Felker.

Felker is the president of Lonestar Handgun Shooting Range in east Bexar County. He encourages handgun owners to store their weapon responsibly, and teach kids the importance of safety around a gun.

"I always believe in education as young as possible," he said.

He understands kids are curious but hopes they will do the right thing and find an adult if they stumble upon a gun in any situation.