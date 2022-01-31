Two men grazed by bullets in shooting outside west-side bar

Police said a fight inside the bar led to two suspects pulling out a gun outside. They started firing towards the victims as they ran away, investigators said.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men were hurt in a shooting outside of a bar on the west side early Monday morning. Police responded to a call from El Patio Sports Bar for a shooting just before 2 a.m.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, an altercation took place inside the bar, located at 1001 Frio City Road near US Highway 90. At some point, it spilled outside and got physical, SAPD said.

The two victims, who are believed to be in their late 20s to early 30s, were initially jumped by two male suspects and the two suspects then pulled out a gun and started firing towards the victims as they ran away, investigators said.

One victim was grazed in the arm and was treated at the scene for his injuries. The other man who was grazed in the head was transported to the hospital in stable condition.