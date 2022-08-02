Several cows dead in rollover crash near downtown

The crash happened just seconds before a KENS 5 photographer arrived at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — Several cows died in a rollover crash at the I-37 and I-10 interchange late Monday night. The crash happened just seconds before a KENS 5 photographer arrived – he stopped to try to help and captured video of the crash scene.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers still had the area blocked off on the southeast side of downtown.

If you're traveling near there, police ask that you avoid the area while they work to clear the wreck. The connecting ramp from I-37 southeast of the city going to I-10 westbound is blocked.

The truck was carrying about 25 cows. According to the San Antonio Police Department say it happened when a driver of an 18-wheeler carrying livestock says his gears were locking up, causing him to lose control.

Officers arrived on the scene almost immediately.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, told police he hit a guard rail and crossed into the median before rolling the truck on its side.