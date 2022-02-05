As frigid weather sticks around, advocates help with houseless community

Community advocates are taking it upon themselves to continue helping the houseless with resources days after the brutal winter blast.

SAN ANTONIO — Community advocates are taking it upon themselves to continue helping the houseless with resources days after a brutal winter blast hit, and temperatures continue to be frigid for many in the area.

Mylar blankets, gloves and snacks are some of the items Susana Segura keeps on hand for her neighbors who are houseless or living on limited resources on the city’s west side.

“I actually live close to Haven for Hope and there is a lot of overflow in the community,” said Segura.

Segura said the overflow is partly due to covid related occupancy limits at the shelters. Since the pandemic started, she said more tents have been popping up in empty lots, creek ways and greenways in her community. In an effort to help out those in need, she has been handing out supplies in her free time on Sundays. However, with the recent winter blast, she increased her efforts daily.

“I walk five blocks in about every directions [from my house],” she said.

Segura isn’t part of any organization but finds it rewarding to hand out supplies herself, some of which she buys with cash donations.

“It’s amazing you can make that much of a difference in someone else’s life,” Segura said.

There are others like her trying to help out the houseless during the cold weather. Red Rojas is part of Yanawana Herbolarios, a nonprofit organization that helps with emergency weather relief among other things. Rojas said the organization has been busy handing out supplies, and even driving people to warming centers.

“Last night we ran out of items and funds so we put out a few graphics and people responded to our requests for help,” said Rojas.

The nonprofit received several hundred dollars overnight and were able to continue their mission to help more people on Saturday.

“I’ve done quite a few shifts,” Rojas laughed.

Both are continuing to help those in need, but they need funds to keep going. Anyone with the desire to help can reach Segura at her email address: susanasegura@hotmail.com.